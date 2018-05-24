Weather Update: Warm weather predicted for northern parts of SA

What To Read Next

Warm weather has been predicted for the northern parts of South Africa on Friday, but cold weather for parts of the Eastern and Western Cape.

Isolated showers are expected along the east coast, from Richards Bay to Port Shepstone, and from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape to George in the Western Cape.

Heavy rain is predicted between Port St Johns and Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

The rest of the country will remain dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across most of the country, with warmer conditions along the northern border and the south coastline.

Temperatures remain cold in most parts of the central interior, while the western parts of the country will experience cool conditions during the day.

The coldest place in South Africa is expected to be Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a near freezing 2°C.

Warmer conditions are expected across the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the North West and Limpopo. Cold conditions are predicted for the southern parts of the coastline to the central parts of the Western and Eastern Cape.

The rest of the country will be cool.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Skukuza in Mpumalanga, reaching a high of 32°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 25°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 24°C. A high of 24°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 19°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 18°C and Durban 23°C.