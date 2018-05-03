 

Weather Update: Warmer conditions for most of SA

2018-05-03 19:11
(Traveller24)

(Traveller24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Moderate temperatures are predicted over most parts of the country on Friday.

Rain

Most of the rain clears up as isolated morning showers are predicted for the Nelspruit region of Mpumalanga, and the Tzaneen region of Limpopo.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across the country with warm conditions along the East Coast.

The coldest place in South Africa is expected to be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to below freezing temperature at -1°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be warm across the central interior of the country with hot conditions along the northern border. Cooler conditions are expected along the southern coastline as well as parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

The hottest place in South Africa will be Vredendal in the Western Cape, reaching a high of 33°C. 

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 22°C. A high of 21°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town is expected to reach 27°C, Port Elizabeth 23°C and Durban 24°C.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Shabangu unhappy with Grindrod's R10 Sassa charge

2018-05-03 19:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected arsonist ends up in flames during bus strike
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 