Weather Update: Warning of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain leading to flooding

Heavy rain and thundershowers continue in the north and eastern parts of South Africa on Thursday.

Warnings

Severe thunderstorms are expected over Gauteng, the Highveld areas of Mpumalanga as well as the extreme south-central parts of Limpopo.

Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected in the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, and along the East Coast and northern parts of Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN).

Rain

Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected in KZN but will be scattered in the southwest.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, the north-eastern parts of the North West, and in the north and north-eastern parts of the Free State.

Morning showers can be expected along the coastline west of Algoa Bay, spreading to Port Alfred in the evening.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold south of the escarpment, along the West Coast and adjacent interior, the southern coastline, and over parts of the central interior.

Moderate conditions are predicted for the north and eastern parts of the country.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to a below freezing -1°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool across the southern and eastern parts of the country, including the southern parts of Mpumalanga, most of the Free State, the southern parts of the Northern Cape, the Western Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape.

Cold weather is predicted along the West Coast and Wild Coast and adjacent interior, including the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The coastal and northern parts of the Northern Cape, the North West, and the northern parts of the country are expected to be warm, and hot conditions are expected along the northern border.

Musina in Limpopo is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 32°C.

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 26°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 25°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 24°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 21°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to have a high of 20°C and Durban a high of 17°C.

