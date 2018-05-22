Weather Update: Western Cape braces for rain as cold front hits province

Wet weather will be experienced over parts of the Western Cape preceding a cold front on Wednesday.

Rain

Thundershowers are expected across the southern parts of the Western Cape, including the Hermanus region, with isolated showers in the Cape Town and Worcester regions.

Temperatures

Most of the country will experience cool morning conditions with warmer weather conditions predicted for Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and parts of the Eastern Cape.



The coldest place in South Africa is expected to be Vryburg in the North West, dropping to 2°C.



Temperatures are expected to increase during the day, with moderate temperatures for most parts of the country.



Lower temperatures will be experienced in parts of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape, while the eastern and northern parts of the country will experience warmer weather conditions, including Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.



The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Skukuza in Limpopo, reaching a high of 30°C.



Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 23°C. A high of 21°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 18°C, while Port Elizabeth and Durban will both reach a high of 26°C.