 

Weather Update: Wet day for the Cape, cold conditions for most of SA

2018-06-18 18:55
(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cold and dry conditions are predicted for most of the country, while rain is expected across Cape Town and parts of the East Coast on Tuesday.

Rain

Thunderstorms are expected over the Cape Metropole with isolated showers over the Cape Winelands and the Western Cape Overberg. Scattered evening showers are also expected along the East Coast. The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool to cold across most of the country, with places in the Free State and Northern Cape at freezing point and below.

The East Coast will experience warmer weather.

The coldest place is Bloemfontein in the Free State, where the temperature will drop to a below freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures for South Africa will be cool, with the eastern parts of the country experiencing warm weather, including KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo. Several places in Limpopo will reach a high of 30°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 26°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 24°C and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 20°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C again, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C, and a high of 24°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Ashwin no-show shock as SuperSport probe submitted; Trevor Noah's rivals praise his hosting skills; and Mali's 'Spiderman' hero returns home

2018-06-18 18:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness describes explosion and chaos during cash-in-transit heist
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 