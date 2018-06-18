Weather Update: Wet day for the Cape, cold conditions for most of SA

Cold and dry conditions are predicted for most of the country, while rain is expected across Cape Town and parts of the East Coast on Tuesday.

Rain

Thunderstorms are expected over the Cape Metropole with isolated showers over the Cape Winelands and the Western Cape Overberg. Scattered evening showers are also expected along the East Coast. The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool to cold across most of the country, with places in the Free State and Northern Cape at freezing point and below.

The East Coast will experience warmer weather.

The coldest place is Bloemfontein in the Free State, where the temperature will drop to a below freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures for South Africa will be cool, with the eastern parts of the country experiencing warm weather, including KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo. Several places in Limpopo will reach a high of 30°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 26°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 24°C and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 20°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C again, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C, and a high of 24°C is expected for Durban.