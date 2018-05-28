Weather Update: Widespread showers for most of SA

What To Read Next

Rain continues across most parts of the country, as the cold front passes over the east on Tuesday.

Rain



Heavy rainfall is predicted along the East Coast, with scattered showers across most of the country, excluding the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape and Limpopo.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across most of the country, with warmer conditions along the northern border.

The coldest place in South Africa is Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a freezing 0°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool in the central parts of the country.



The northern and eastern parts of the country will experience warmer weather conditions, including Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.



The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Musina in Limpopo, reaching a high of 29°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days



Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 21°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 19°C. A high of 16°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 19°C, and Durban 24°C.