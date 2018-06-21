Weather Update: Winter freeze over parts of the central interior and more rain for the Cape

The coldest place will be Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a below freezing -3°C. (iStock)

Temperatures are expected to remain cool across most of the central interior and along the coast on Friday.



Rain



Isolated morning showers are expected over the Cape Metropole, while the rest of the country remains dry.



Temperatures



Minimum temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in parts of the central interior, while warmer weather is predicted for the East Coast.



The coldest place will be Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a below freezing -3°C.



Maximum temperatures are cold over the Cape Metropole in the Western Cape, cooler across most of the country, and warmer weather is expected along the northern border, including Limpopo and Mpumalanga.



The hottest place will be Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 28°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 21°C and Bloemfontein will experience a high of 22°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 20°C, and a high of 23°C is expected for Durban.