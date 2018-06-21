 

Weather Update: Winter freeze over parts of the central interior and more rain for the Cape

2018-06-21 18:57
The coldest place will be Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a below freezing -3°C. (iStock)

The coldest place will be Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a below freezing -3°C. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Temperatures are expected to remain cool across most of the central interior and along the coast on Friday.

Rain

Isolated morning showers are expected over the Cape Metropole, while the rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in parts of the central interior, while warmer weather is predicted for the East Coast.

The coldest place will be Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a below freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures are cold over the Cape Metropole in the Western Cape, cooler across most of the country, and warmer weather is expected along the northern border, including Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The hottest place will be Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 28°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 21°C and Bloemfontein will experience a high of 22°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 20°C, and a high of 23°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Learn to read better' - De Lille, Steenhuisen in Twitter spat

8 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa laments cruelty and brutality SA women endure
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 