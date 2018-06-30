Weather warning: Heavy rains, gale force winds set to lash Western Cape

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding and gale force north-westerly winds of 70km/h are expected for parts of the Western Cape, the SA Weather Service warned on Saturday.

As a cold front approached the Western Cape, a 100% probability of rain is forcast for the Cape Metropole, 80% for the Cape Winelands and 60% for the Overberg District.

"Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the West Coast District, Cape Winelands, Cape Metropole and western parts of the Overberg District from Sunday, persisting into Monday," it said.

"Gale force north-westerly winds of 70km/h are expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas in the morning."

A watch was issued for disruptive snowfalls in places over the high-ground and mountainous areas of southern Namakwa, the West Coast District and Cape Winelands overnight into Monday morning.

The SA Weather Service also pointed out special weather advisories.

"Strong interior winds are expected over southern Namakwa and the interior of the Western Cape on Sunday afternoon."

It said an intense cold front is expected over the Western Cape and southern Northern Cape on Sunday into Monday, spreading to the Eastern Cape, Free State and North-West on Monday.

"The public and small stock farmers are advised that snowfalls on the high-grounds, very cold and wet conditions and strong to gale force winds can be expected."

It added that cold conditions with severe frost are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Western and central parts of the North-West and Free State on Tuesday, spreading to southern Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga and western KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

"All City services and applicable external agencies will be on standby to deal with any potential consequences of the severe weather episode, which could include uprooted trees, power interruptions and flooded roadways," City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said on Friday.

Emergency shelter is also expected to be activated in case people are displaced as a result of flooding, News24 reported at the time.

Members of the public have been urged to report emergencies by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

General service requests can be made to the City's call centre on 0860 103 089.

