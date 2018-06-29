 

Weather warning issued for Cape Town as intense cold front is expected to land

2018-06-29 13:49

Tammy Petersen

Rain has caused localised flooding in parts of Cape Town. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Rain has caused localised flooding in parts of Cape Town. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While the rain started pouring in Cape Town on Friday, the SA Weather Service has warned that an intense cold front is expected to land on Sunday and continue into Monday.

City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions and possible snowfall over high-lying areas have been forecast.

"All City services and applicable external agencies will be on standby to deal with any potential consequences of the severe weather episode, which could include uprooted trees, power interruptions and flooded roadways," she warned.

READ: Cape Town officials on high alert as massive cold front approaches

Emergency shelter is also expected to be activated in case people are displaced as a result of flooding.

A month ago, roofs were blown off homes, power lines came down and trees were uprooted as gale force winds and heavy downpours wreaked havoc in Cape Town.

A law enforcement officer narrowly escaped serious injury when a tree fell on his patrol vehicle in Constantia.

WATCH: Is Cape Town storm 2018 worse than last year? Watch and decide

Strong winds also blew over a bus on the R300, while the Huguenot Tunnel was closed following a power failure, believed to be a result of the inclement weather.

Members of the public have been urged to report emergencies by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

General service requests can be made to the City's call centre on 0860 103 089.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

De Lille hits back at DA's Mazzone, calls her 'clueless'

2018-06-29 12:44

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 