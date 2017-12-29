 

Wedding murder suspect nabbed while hitchhiking to Durban

2017-12-29 16:25

Mxolisi Mngadi

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed two people and injured two others at a wedding in Makhilimba in Eshowe, north of KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Friday.

It is alleged that the man shot the father of the groom, Mbhekiseni Petros Mthethwa, 53, and a guest, Sipho Mzimela-Mnguni, 40, on Wednesday night, said Captain Nqobile Gwala. Both of them died.

Two other victims were rushed to hospital, said Gwala.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound on the knee and the other was shot in the stomach.

"There was a wedding at the Mthethwa homestead on Wednesday. The son of the deceased (Mthethwa) was married that day and people were still celebrating," she said.

Gwala said, the suspect arrived at about 20:00 and opened fire, shooting four people, before fleeing on foot.

She added that the suspect was arrested on Friday after Constable Thuthukani Khuzwayo – a visible policing member at Eshowe police station - acted swiftly when he received information that he was allegedly planning to flee to Durban.

"Constable Khuzwayo used his own private car to chase the suspect who was reported to be proceeding to a hitchhiking spot at Gingindlovu. He spotted the suspect fitting the description given to him at the hiking spot and the suspect was hiking to Durban.

"He gave him a lift and drove straight to Gingindlovu SAPS for back up. The suspect was arrested and when his bag was searched police found clothing with blood stains," she said.

He has been detained at the Eshowe police station on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

"He will appear in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 2 January 2018," Gwala said.

KZN acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest and praised Khuzwayo for his dedication.

"The swift arrest of the suspect is commended. It shows that police are always alert and dedicated to prevent criminal activities and arrest the perpetrators of crime."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We will comply with ConCourt ruling – Parliament

2017-12-29 15:33

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

New couples should only see each other twice a week

When one enters into a new relationship, one often feels the need to see their other half as often as possible, but that might not be good for the long-term status of your relationship.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, December 29 2017-12-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 