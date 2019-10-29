Wednesday's weather | A fine, cool day across much of the country

It will be mostly sunny across the Republic on Wednesday. (iStock)

Aside from some expected light frost and high veld fire conditions in parts of South Africa, the country will mostly see fine and cool to warm weather conditions, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

High veld fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Free State and eastern parts of the North West as well as the southern parts of Gauteng on Wednesday.

Special weather advisories

Light frost is expected over the south-western parts of the Free State and in places in the southern parts of the Northern Cape on Wednesday morning.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with morning drizzle along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy in the east during the evening.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south-west and western parts of Limpopo from the afternoon. Morning drizzle is expected along the escarpment.

It will be partly cloudy in the east in the North West, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot.

You can expect some morning fog patches in the extreme east of the Free State where it will be cloudy, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm. There is a possibility of light frost in the south-west of the province at first.

There is a possibility of light frost in places in the south of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh but strong in the north, spreading south-wards by the afternoon.

It will be cloudy over the south-western parts and south coast of the Western Cape in the morning with isolated early morning showers over the Peninsula and along the coastal areas of the Overberg District. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy along the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north of Lamberts Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy with rain along the coast and adjacent interior. It will otherwise be fine and cool, becoming cloudy in the south in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming a strong southerly wind from mid-morning.

You can expect cloudy conditions with mist and fog patches in places in the morning in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy with rain south of the escarpment in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon. It will be moderate to fresh north of East London from the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but cool in places in the south of KwaZulu-Natal. Rain and isolated showers are expected in the afternoon, except in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be moderate north of Durban. Otherwise, the wind will be gentle to moderate, spreading north-wards. The expected UVB sunburn index in the province is high.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

