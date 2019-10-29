Wednesday's weather | A fine, cool day across much of the country

Aside
from some expected light frost and high veld fire conditions in parts of South
Africa, the country will mostly see fine and cool to warm weather conditions, according to
the South
African Weather Service.
Warnings
High veld fire danger conditions
are expected over the eastern parts of the Free State and eastern parts of the
North West as well as the southern parts of Gauteng on Wednesday.
Special
weather advisories
Light frost is expected over the
south-western parts of the Free State and in places in the southern parts of
the Northern Cape on Wednesday morning.
The
weather in your region
It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected
UVB sunburn index will be high.
Mpumalanga will be
cloudy in the morning with morning drizzle along the escarpment, becoming
partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy in the east during the
evening.
It will be cloudy and cool to
warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south-west and western parts of Limpopo from the
afternoon. Morning drizzle is expected along the escarpment.
It will be partly cloudy in the
east in the North
West, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot.
You can expect some morning fog
patches in the extreme east of the Free
State where it will be cloudy, otherwise it will be fine and
cool to warm. There is a possibility of light frost in the south-west of the
province at first.
There is a possibility of light
frost in places in the south of the Northern
Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind
along the coast will be moderate to fresh but strong in the north, spreading
south-wards by the afternoon.
It will be cloudy over the
south-western parts and south coast of the Western Cape in the morning with
isolated early morning showers over the Peninsula and along the coastal areas
of the Overberg District. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.
It will become cloudy along the south coast in the evening.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate north of Lamberts Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh. The
expected UVB sunburn index is high.
In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it
will be partly cloudy with rain along the coast and adjacent interior. It will
otherwise be fine and cool, becoming cloudy in the south in the evening. The
wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming a strong
southerly wind from mid-morning.
You can expect cloudy conditions with
mist and fog patches in places in the morning in the eastern half of the
Eastern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy with rain
south of the escarpment in the evening. The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon. It will be
moderate to fresh north of East London from the afternoon.
It will be partly cloudy to
cloudy and warm but cool in places in the south of KwaZulu-Natal. Rain
and isolated showers are expected in the afternoon, except in the extreme west.
The wind along the coast will be moderate north of Durban. Otherwise, the wind
will be gentle to moderate, spreading north-wards. The expected UVB sunburn
index in the province is high.
