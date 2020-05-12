Wednesday's weather | A fine, pleasant day expected across the country

A fine and warm day is expected across the country with maximum temperatures in the mid-20s for most parts, according to the South African Weather Service.



Gauteng will be warm in the north, otherwise fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot on the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine and warm.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm.

Conditions in the Free State will be partly cloudy in the south in the morning, spreading to the east during late morning, otherwise fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy with along the coast in the morning with fog patches, otherwise fine and cold to cool but warm in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy in the morning with isolated showers along the South Coast and fog in places over the West Coast, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Cape Columbine in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy in the south in the morning with isolated showers and rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north.

Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the north east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south by mid-morning, spreading to the north by afternoon.

