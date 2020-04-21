 

Wednesday's weather: Another cloudy day, with showers in some parts

2020-04-21 19:00
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It will be another cloudy and cool day on Wednesday, with thundershowers expected in some places, the South African Weather Service says

The weather in your region: 

In Gauteng, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog along the escarpment and over the Highveld, otherwise cloudy becoming partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the west, spreading to the east in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the west.

The Free State will be cool in the east and south-east, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the north-west, spreading to the rest of the province by the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected, except in the north-east.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west and north-east, but fine in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the eastern interior at first, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate southerly but fresh along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with fog and light rain in the east in the morning, becoming fine from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but fresh in the east.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms but cloudy and cool with rain and scattered showers south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but south-easterly in the north.

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the east in KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate westerly to south-westerly south of Richards Bay, otherwise south-easterly spreading to the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

weather

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days 

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 police vans, ambulance torched after 2 children killed in car accidents

2020-04-21 18:58

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Country's poor on brink of starvation
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One player strikes it lucky in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-20 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 