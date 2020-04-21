Wednesday's weather: Another cloudy day, with showers in some parts

It will be another cloudy and cool day on Wednesday, with thundershowers expected in some places, the South African Weather Service says.

In Gauteng, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog along the escarpment and over the Highveld, otherwise cloudy becoming partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the west, spreading to the east in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the west.

The Free State will be cool in the east and south-east, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the north-west, spreading to the rest of the province by the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected, except in the north-east.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west and north-east, but fine in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the eastern interior at first, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate southerly but fresh along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with fog and light rain in the east in the morning, becoming fine from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but fresh in the east.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms but cloudy and cool with rain and scattered showers south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but south-easterly in the north.

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the east in KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate westerly to south-westerly south of Richards Bay, otherwise south-easterly spreading to the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

