Wednesday's weather: Cool across SA, warm in the north

It will be cool across the country on Wednesday, while warm weather is expected along the northern border and the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

It will be cool all along the coast, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

It will be cloudy, with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the North West.

Morning fog patches are expected in the eastern parts of the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the Northern Cape. It will become partly cloudy in the north in the evening. The wind along the coast will be strong.

Morning fog patches are expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape. It will become partly cloudy, spreading to the south coast by evening. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool. It will be cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will become fine in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days