Wednesday's weather | Cool morning expected, temperatures to heat up by the afternoon

Temperatures are set to rise in the afternoon across most parts of SA. (iStock)

It will be a cool start to the morning on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to rise by the afternoon resulting in hot conditions in places.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape, the Little Karroo and West Coast District of the Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Special weather advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, Chris Hani and Amathole local municipality/districts of the Eastern Cape from Wednesday until Friday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

It will be cloudy with drizzle along the northern escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy in the north where isolated thunderstorms are expected.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the Free State. It will become partly cloudy in the north.

The Northern Cape will be warm along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the north-east during the afternoon with isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior of the Western Cape. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, but strong by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and hot, but warm in places. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, but strong in places by the afternoon.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days