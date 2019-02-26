Wednesday's weather: Cooler weather and rain for parts of the coast

Cooler weather is expected along the coast of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape as a cold front approaches, bringing with it some rain on Wednesday.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West, according to
the South African Weather Service.
The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.
The weather in your region Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot.
Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of
Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms, but scattered over the Lowveld where it will be hot.
Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of
Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers can be expected over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.
The
North West is expected to be fine and hot.
The
Free State will be fine and warm to hot.
It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at first with morning fog along the north coast of the
Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast and extreme south.
The
Western Cape is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy over the interior and eastern parts at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy along the south coast, clearing from the evening. It will be cool along the south and south-west coast.
The
Eastern Cape will be cloudy with rain in places over the interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast.
Morning fog is expected over the interior of
KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, but warm in the south. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Partly cloudy
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate
18°C /34°C
Johannesburg:
Partly cloudy
15°C /32°C
Mbombela:
Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
19°C /28°C
Polokwane:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
18°C /34°C
Mahikeng:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon
17°C /35°C
Bloemfontein:
Fine
12°C /31°C
Kimberley:
Fine
13°C /31°C
Upington:
Fine
14°C /31°C
Cape Town:
Cloudy becoming partly cloudy but fine in the evening
Wind: Light south-westerly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high
17°C /23°C
George:
Cloudy in the morning and evening otherwise partly cloudy
Wind: Moderate south-westerly
14°C /23°C
Port Elizabeth:
Partly cloudy becoming fine
Wind: Moderate to fresh south westerly
16°C /22°C
East London:
Cloudy becoming fine
Wind: Moderate to fresh south westerly
17°C /23°C
Durban:
Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers
Wind: Moderate south to south-westerly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
20°C /24°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy
17°C /26°C
