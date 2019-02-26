Wednesday's weather: Cooler weather and rain for parts of the coast

Cooler weather is expected along the coast of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape as a cold front approaches, bringing with it some rain on Wednesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West, according to the South African Weather Service.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms, but scattered over the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers can be expected over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

The North West is expected to be fine and hot.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at first with morning fog along the north coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast and extreme south.

The Western Cape is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy over the interior and eastern parts at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy along the south coast, clearing from the evening. It will be cool along the south and south-west coast.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy with rain in places over the interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, but warm in the south. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

18°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy

15°C /32°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

19°C /28°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /34°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

17°C /35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

12°C /31°C

Kimberley:

Fine

13°C /31°C

Upington:

Fine

14°C /31°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy becoming partly cloudy but fine in the evening

Wind: Light south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

17°C /23°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning and evening otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate south-westerly

14°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy becoming fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh south westerly

16°C /22°C

East London:

Cloudy becoming fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh south westerly

17°C /23°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers

Wind: Moderate south to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

20°C /24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy

17°C /26°C

