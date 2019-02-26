 

Wednesday's weather: Cooler weather and rain for parts of the coast

2019-02-26 19:05
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cooler weather is expected along the coast of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape as a cold front approaches, bringing with it some rain on Wednesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West, according to the South African Weather Service.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms, but scattered over the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers can be expected over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

The North West is expected to be fine and hot.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at first with morning fog along the north coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast and extreme south.

The Western Cape is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy over the interior and eastern parts at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy along the south coast, clearing from the evening. It will be cool along the south and south-west coast.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy with rain in places over the interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, but warm in the south. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

18°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy

15°C /32°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

19°C /28°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /34°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

17°C /35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

12°C /31°C

Kimberley:

Fine

13°C /31°C

Upington:

Fine

14°C /31°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy becoming partly cloudy but fine in the evening

Wind: Light south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

17°C /23°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning and evening otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate south-westerly

14°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy becoming fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh south westerly

16°C /22°C

East London:

Cloudy becoming fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh south westerly

17°C /23°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers

Wind: Moderate south to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

20°C /24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy

17°C /26°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

365 Life Esidimeni claimants still not paid, verification process under way

2019-02-26 19:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom GM Dan Mashigo testifies at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Tax man stalks cash gifts from record PowerBall winner 2019-02-26 14:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 