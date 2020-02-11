Wednesday's weather | Fine, warm midweek conditions expected, some provinces to experience thundershowers

It will be a fine and warm Wednesday across the country, with scattered thundershowers expected in some provinces from the afternoon, says the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western interior of the Northern Cape, Central and Little Karoo as well as the Drakenstein and Witzenberg municipalities of the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo and Breede River Valley of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north.

Conditions in Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers but scattered showers in the north-east.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

For the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot over the interior. It will be extremely hot over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, but strong south-easterly between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy in places over the interior at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming light to moderate west of Jeffrey's Bay by late morning but moderate to fresh south-westerly from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first south of escarpment with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in places along the escarpment but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong by afternoon.

For KwaZulu-Natal, it will be cloudy with fog over the interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the south-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly north of Durban, otherwise moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

