Wednesday's weather: Hail, extreme heat and strong winds - all in a day

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of high fire danger, watches of severe thunderstorms and a special weather advisory of extremely hot conditions.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma, Hantam and Kamiesberg municipalities of the Northern Cape and Cederberg of the Western Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms with possible hail, strong winds, heavy downpours leading to flooding are expected over the southern and western interior of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Eastern Cape as well as over the north-western interior of the Western Cape.

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including the coastline south of Richards Bay.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Cederberg Municipality on Wednesday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south.

Limpopo can expect cloudy conditions in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the North West with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the south-west.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Cloudy conditions can be expected with morning fog along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the interior.

There is a possibility for severe thundershowers over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy with light rain along the extreme eastern parts of the south coast where it will be cool, otherwise warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the Little Karoo and scattered over the Central Karoo, but fine and hot to extremely hot in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, but light to moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Cape Columbine.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in most places in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north and west in the afternoon with scattered thundershowers, spreading to the central interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly but strong east of the Storms River in the afternoon.

Cloudy and warm conditions with light morning rain can be expected in the eastern half of the province in places along the coast, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers over the northern and central interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly becoming fresh to strong south of the Kei midday spreading north in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and warm but cool in the south. Rain and scattered showers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

