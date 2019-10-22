Wednesday's weather | Heatwave over Gauteng to spread, while Cape Town braces for rain

Heavy thunderstorms are expected in the north-eastern parts of the country, while Cape Town and surrounding areas will get some relief from the rain on Wednesday.

It will be hot along the northern border and adjacent interior, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Free State, western parts of the North West, western parts of Mpumalanga, and Limpopo western Bushveld.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the central parts of Limpopo.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng, the North West, spreading to Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal on Friday - persisting until Monday.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy in Gauteng in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms in the City of Tshwane. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with drizzle and fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy with drizzle and fog along the escarpment in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, except over the western Bushveld.

It will be fine and hot in the North West. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy in the far east with isolated thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine and warm. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north-east.

It will be cloudy in the western parts of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but fine and warm in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be partly cloudy over the eastern parts of the Western Cape where it will be warm. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool in the west. Light rain is expected during the morning and early afternoon. It will become cloudy along the south coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and cool but fine over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be cloudy in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal in the morning and evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Morning fog patches are expected in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days