 

Wednesday's weather: High temperatures for the central interior of SA

2019-01-08 20:08
Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hot to very hot conditions are expected for the central and north-central interior of the country on Wednesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of the North West.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northeastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme northeast, otherwise fine and very hot.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme northeast, otherwise fine and hot.

It will be cloudy at first with morning drizzle along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but fine and hot to very hot in the north east with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme south.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with morning drizzle along the west coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected over the northeastern parts, spreading to the south-east coast.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the south. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east. It will be cool in places along the coast.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

18°C /29°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

16°C /28°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /29°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /29°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

20°C /34°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy

17°C /35°C

Kimberley:

Fine

19°C /38°C

Upington:

Fine

18°C /34°C

Cape Town:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy later

Wind: fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C /26°C

George:

Cloudy with isolated morning showers, becoming fine in the afternoon but partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers

Wind: light to moderate easterly to south-easterly

18°C /24°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with scattered showers and rain

Wind: Light to moderate south easterly

18°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy in the morning, but partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon

Wind: Light north easterly, becoming moderate to fresh from the late morning.

19°C /26°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain

Wind: Moderate easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

20°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /28°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

CLARIFICATION: Jacob Zuma's 24-year-old fiancée says the Twitter account in her name is fake

2019-01-08 12:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
Food Lover's Market temporarily closes Diepkloof store after rat videos spark public outcry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 19:33 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:12 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 8 16 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 