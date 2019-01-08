Wednesday's weather: High temperatures for the central interior of SA

Hot to very hot conditions are expected for the central and north-central interior of the country on Wednesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of the North West.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northeastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme northeast, otherwise fine and very hot.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme northeast, otherwise fine and hot.

It will be cloudy at first with morning drizzle along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but fine and hot to very hot in the north east with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme south.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with morning drizzle along the west coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected over the northeastern parts, spreading to the south-east coast.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the south. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east. It will be cool in places along the coast.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

18°C /29°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

16°C /28°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /29°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /29°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

20°C /34°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy

17°C /35°C

Kimberley:

Fine

19°C /38°C

Upington:

Fine

18°C /34°C

Cape Town:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy later

Wind: fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C /26°C

George:

Cloudy with isolated morning showers, becoming fine in the afternoon but partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers

Wind: light to moderate easterly to south-easterly

18°C /24°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with scattered showers and rain

Wind: Light to moderate south easterly

18°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy in the morning, but partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon

Wind: Light north easterly, becoming moderate to fresh from the late morning.

19°C /26°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain

Wind: Moderate easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

20°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /28°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days