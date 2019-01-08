Wednesday's weather: High temperatures for the central interior of SA

Hot to very hot conditions are expected for the central and north-central interior of the country on Wednesday.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of the North West.
Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northeastern interior of the Eastern Cape.
The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.
The weather in your region Gauteng is expected to be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.
It will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches in
Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The
North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme northeast, otherwise fine and very hot.
The
Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme northeast, otherwise fine and hot.
It will be cloudy at first with morning drizzle along the coast of the
Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but fine and hot to very hot in the north east with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme south.
The
Western Cape will be cloudy with morning drizzle along the west coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected over the northeastern parts, spreading to the south-east coast.
The
Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the south. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east. It will be cool in places along the coast.
Morning fog is expected over the interior of
KwaZulu -Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.
The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
18°C /29°C
Johannesburg:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers
16°C /28°C
Mbombela:
Cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
18°C /29°C
Polokwane:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
17°C /29°C
Mahikeng:
Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers
20°C /34°C
Bloemfontein:
Partly cloudy
17°C /35°C
Kimberley:
Fine
19°C /38°C
Upington:
Fine
18°C /34°C
Cape Town:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy later
Wind: fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
17°C /26°C
George:
Cloudy with isolated morning showers, becoming fine in the afternoon but partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers
Wind: light to moderate easterly to south-easterly
18°C /24°C
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy with scattered showers and rain
Wind: Light to moderate south easterly
18°C /24°C
East London:
Cloudy in the morning, but partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon
Wind: Light north easterly, becoming moderate to fresh from the late morning.
19°C /26°C
Durban:
Partly cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain
Wind: Moderate easterly to north-easterly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate
20°C /27°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
17°C /28°C
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days