Wednesday's weather | Hot, hot, hot

Wednesday is going to be a scorcher, according to the South African Weather Service, with high temperatures expected across much of the country.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, interior of the Eastern Cape, northern parts of the Western Cape as well as the western half of the Free State and North West.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the western half of the Free State and North West until at least Friday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

You can expect it to be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment, otherwise, partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

It will be hot in the extreme west of the North West, otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy and misty over the extreme eastern parts at first, otherwise, fine and hot but very hot in the west. It will become partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts in the afternoon.

You can expect it to be extremely hot over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape, otherwise, fine but hot in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the coast at first, otherwise, fine and warm to hot but cool along the south coast. It will be very hot to extremely hot over the interior and western parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly but strong at times between Table Bay and Cape Point. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot but partly cloudy and warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming light to moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm but hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy to cloudy along the coast in the afternoon spreading over the interior in the evening, with mist in places overnight. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming north-easterly but moderate south-westerly in the south becoming southerly midday, spreading north in the afternoon.

You can expect morning mist over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise, it will be fine but partly cloudy in the west at times and hot to very hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly becoming south-westerly to southerly south of Durban in the late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.





- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

