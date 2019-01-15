Wednesday's weather: Rain is expected over the eastern half of SA

Isolated showers are expected over the eastern half of the country on Wednesday with severe thunderstorms over the central interior.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West and the Free State.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West and the Free State.

The weather in your region provided by the South African Weather Service

Gauteng will be cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north, with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Evening showers are expected over the Lowveld in the evening.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot, but very hot in the southwest with isolated to scattered thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy and hot in the Free State. Isolated but scattered thundershowers are expected in the extreme east. It will be fine and very hot in the extreme west.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be hot but very hot in the north.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the eastern interior.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm to cool with light rain in places in the south, becoming partly cloudy and hot in the north with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Cloudy morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in places in the south, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

20°C /32°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

18°C /30°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

20°C /28°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

22°C /27°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

21°C /32°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

17°C /36°C

Kimberley:

Fine

17°C /38°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C /41°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Moderate southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C /31°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate easterly, but strong at times in the afternoon

17°C /25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with light rain at times

Wind: Light to moderate easterly freshening late morning becoming strong in the afternoon

18°C /25°C

East London:

Partly cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with isolated showers.

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly becoming north-easterly overnight

19°C /24°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered morning and evening showers

Wind: Moderate southerly to south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

22°C /25°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with scattered morning and evening thundershowers.

18°C /22°C

