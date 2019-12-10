Wednesday's weather: Rain to persist across most of SA

Several provinces can expect sustained rain in the form of isolated showers and thundershowers on Wednesday, according to the SA Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy with morning fog patches in places to start off, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the morning and late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



For Mpumalanga, morning fog patches are expected, otherwise cloudy becoming partly cloudy and cool during the course of the day, but warm over the lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the morning and late afternoon.



Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise cloudy becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but fine over the Western Bushveld.



The North West will start off the day with morning fog patches in the east and in places in the central parts where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the extreme west, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.



Morning fog patches are expected in the Free State in the east and along Lesotho borders where it will be cloudy at first, spreading to the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.



For the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy in the west with morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy over the south and eastern interior from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon.



The Western Cape can expect morning fog along the west and south-west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. It will be cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning and evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly along the west coast at first becoming moderate south-westerly to southerly otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



Cloudy and cool conditions can be expected with light rain along the coast east of Oyster Bay for the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming strong easterly in the afternoon.

A cloudy and cool day is expected for the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, with isolated showers and thundershowers south of the escarpment, but scattered along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.



KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm in the north at times, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly becoming north-easterly in places at times. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.



- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

