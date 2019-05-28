Wednesday's weather: Rainy weather for eastern coastline

Isolated showers and rain are expected along the East Coast, the Wild Coast, and the southern coastline and adjacent interior on Wednesday.

It will be mostly cool to cold across the country, while warm weather is expected along the West Coast, as well as the northern border and adjacent interiors, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

It will be warm in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern Highveld. It will be cold in places along the escarpment.

Limpopo will experience morning fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in places from the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and cool. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and cool in the Free State.

Morning and evening fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be cloudy in the eastern parts of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. It will become partly cloudy over the western parts in the afternoon, spreading to the east in the evening. The wind along the coast will be strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain in the southeast in the morning. It will become fine by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh.

It will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated morning rain is expected along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

