Wednesday's weather: Severe thunderstorms expected across 6 provinces

Thundershowers are expected across 6 provinces on Wednesday, says the SA Weather Service. (iStock)

The SA Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are expected over the western, south-western and southern parts of Limpopo, eastern parts of the North West, north-eastern parts of the Free State, the Highveld of Mpumalanga, Gauteng and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.



Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of both the Free State and North West.

Snapshot of the weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north-east.

Limpopo will experience morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers but isolated in the south.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers in the central and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect cloudy to partly cloudy conditions along the South Coast and adjacent interior at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places along the West Coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly but light to moderate in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon. The eastern half of the province will be cloudy with morning mist and fog, and isolated afternoon showers in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool, but warm along the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming southerly by late morning and south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Temperatures:



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days