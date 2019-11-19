Wednesday's weather: Severe thunderstorms expected across 6 provinces

The SA
Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are expected over the
western, south-western and southern parts of Limpopo, eastern parts of the
North West, north-eastern parts of the Free State, the Highveld of Mpumalanga,
Gauteng and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Warnings:
Extremely
high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of
the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of both the Free State and North
West.
Snapshot
of the weather in your region:
Gauteng will
be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from late
afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.
Mpumalanga will see
morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool
to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme
north-east.
Limpopo will
experience morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise
cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated
in the east.
The North
West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon
thundershowers.
The Free
State will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon
thundershowers but isolated in the south.
The Northern
Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot,
becoming partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers in the central and eastern
parts. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.
The Western
Cape can expect cloudy to partly cloudy conditions along the South Coast
and adjacent interior at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in
places along the West Coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong
south-easterly but light to moderate in the south. The expected UVB sunburn
index is extreme.
The
western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the
morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the
coast will be moderate westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon. The
eastern half of the province will be cloudy with morning mist and fog, and
isolated afternoon showers in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool, but warm
along the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate
westerly, becoming southerly by late morning and south-easterly in the
afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal can expect
morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places in
the north with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the
southern parts. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate southerly
to south-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly in the afternoon. The
expected UVB sunburn index is low.
Temperatures:
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days