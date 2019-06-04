 

Wednesday's weather: Stormy weather continues in Western Cape with warning of gale force winds

2019-06-04 17:31
Heavy rain. (Getty Images).

Heavy rain. (Getty Images).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Isolated showers and rain will continue in the Western Cape as the cold front moves across land on Wednesday. Gale force westerly to south-westerly winds of 60-75km/h are expected along the coastal regions between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay in the morning, spreading to Cannon Rocks by the afternoon.

Strong to gale force wind of 50-65km/h are expected over the southern interior of the Northern Cape, as well as over the Central Karoo in the afternoon, subsiding by the evening.

High seas, with wave heights in excess of 6m, are expected between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay, subsiding by Thursday morning.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo.

It will be fine and cool in the North West and the Free State.

It will be cloudy to partly and cool to cold, with morning rain along the coast and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy. It will become fine over the north-eastern parts of the Karoo, where it will be windy. Otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain. Light morning rain is expected over the eastern parts of the south coast, with isolated evening showers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool. It will be partly cloudy along the coast. Light evening showers are expected over the Tsitsikamma area and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be strong.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-western parts of the KwaZulu-Natal. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be gentle. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

 

w

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tax filing season: Don't miss out on your tax return

2019-06-04 17:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R500 000 in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2019-06-03 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 