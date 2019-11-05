Wednesday's weather | Strong winds, cooler temperatures in the north and west

Warnings

According to the SA Weather Service, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape, western and central parts of the Free State, extreme western parts of the North West, the Little Karoo of the Western Cape and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Strong winds are expected over the Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Inxuba Yethemba, Raymond Mhlaba, Enoch Mgijima and Walter Sisulu local municipalities in the Eastern Cape as well as the Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo, Breede Valley and Langeberg in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot. The expected UVB sunburn index: extreme.

There will be fine and hot temperatures to be found in Limpopo. It will be extremely hot in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

Mpumalanga can expect fine and warm to hot temperatures becoming increasingly hot over the Lowveld but partly cloudy in the south.

It will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west, otherwise fine and hot in the North West.

The Free State is expected to be partly cloudy and hot, with some isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cold over the southern parts, otherwise party cloudy and cool. Warmer conditions are expected in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east where it will be very hot. The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it is expected to be cloudy and cool, with light rain over the south-western parts, furthermore it will be partly cloudy and warm with strong interior winds. A north-westerly wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, becoming westerly to a strong south-westerly approaching the afternoon between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, spreading along the south coast by early evening. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern interior, becoming cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers in the western half of the Eastern Cape. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly but fresh to strong in the east. It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern half of the province. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south

The expected UVB sunburn index in KwaZulu-Natal will be high. It will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south by evening.

Temperatures in your region:

Gauteng

Pretoria: 19°C 35°C

Johannesburg: 17°C 32°C

Vereeneging: 17°C 32°C

Mpumalanga

Nelspruit 17°C 33°C

Ermelo 14°C 31°C

Emalahleni 14°C 32°C

Skukuza 20°C 42°C

Limpopo

Polokwane 15°C 31°C

Phalaborwa 17°C 37°C

Tzaneen 16°C 34°C

Musina 19°C 36°C

North West

Klerksdorp 18°C 32°C

Potchefstroom 17°C 32°C

Mafikeng 20°C 33°C

Rustenberg 18°C 34°C

Vryburg 19°C 36°C

Free State

Bloemfontein 16°C 32°C

Welkom 19°C 33°C

Bethlehem 13°C 31°C

Northern Cape

Upington 17°C 36°C

Kimberley 18°C 35°C

De Aar 17°C 33°C

Alexander Bay 14°C 22°C

Springbok 14°C 22°C

Calvinia 11°C 20°C

Sutherland 7°C 17°C

Western Cape

Cape Town 15°C 19°C

Vredendal 14°C 23°C

George 14°C 23°C

Worcester 14°C 21°C

Beaufort West 17°C 30°C

Eastern Cape

Port Elizabeth 16°C 24°C

Grahamstown 13°C 27°C

Cradock 13°C 35°C

East London 16°C 25°C

Port St Johns 18°C 27°C

Kwazulu-Natal

Durban 22°C 30°C

Richard's Bay 21°C 33°C

Pietermaritzburg 18°C 37°C

Ladysmith 18°C 35°C

Compiled by Lauren Klaasen