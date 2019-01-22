 

Wednesday's weather: Temperatures rise in the north of SA

2019-01-22 19:22
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Very hot conditions are expected over the central interior and along the northern border of SA on Wednesday but extremely high temperatures are expected in the northern interior.

The SA Weather Service cautioned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of both the North West and the Free State.

Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Free State, the North West and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region, provided by the South African Weather Service

It will be fine and hot in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the Lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot.

It will be fine and hot to very hot in the North West. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers in places in the central and eastern parts.

It will be very hot in the west of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot. But it will be warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers in places in the north and northeast.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the northeast.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along coastal areas and over the interior at first with morning drizzle over the southwest and light evening rain over the south-eastern parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the south-western parts and along the south coast, where it will be cool in places.

The Eastern Cape will be cool in the south, with scattered showers and rain. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy with light rain in places in the south in the morning. Isolated evening showers are expected in the extreme northeast. It will be very hot in the northwest.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine but partly cloudy in the south. It will become cloudy in the south and west in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

16°C /35°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers

14°C /33°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine

15°C /32°C

Polokwane:

Fine

13°C /32°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms

21°C /37°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

16°C /39°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

18°C /37°C

Upington:

Fine

16°C /39°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy with drizzle at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool

Wind: Moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

16°C /22°C

George:

Cloudy to partly cloudy with light evening rain

Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly

16°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy during the evening

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly

17°C /23°C

East London:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain

Wind: Light and variable at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly

19°C /24°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers

Wind: Moderate north-easterly, becoming gentle to moderate southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

23°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers

16°C /32°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Joburg trolley pushers help pedestrians cross flooded road - for a fee of course

2019-01-22 19:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Joburg security guard wounded in shootout with suspected armed robbers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:15 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 18:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 19 January Lottery draw 2019-01-19 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 