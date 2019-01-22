Wednesday's weather: Temperatures rise in the north of SA

Very hot conditions are expected over the central interior and along the northern border of SA on Wednesday but extremely high temperatures are expected in the northern interior.

The SA Weather Service cautioned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of both the North West and the Free State.

Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Free State, the North West and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

It will be fine and hot in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the Lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot.

It will be fine and hot to very hot in the North West. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers in places in the central and eastern parts.

It will be very hot in the west of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot. But it will be warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers in places in the north and northeast.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the northeast.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along coastal areas and over the interior at first with morning drizzle over the southwest and light evening rain over the south-eastern parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the south-western parts and along the south coast, where it will be cool in places.

The Eastern Cape will be cool in the south, with scattered showers and rain. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy with light rain in places in the south in the morning. Isolated evening showers are expected in the extreme northeast. It will be very hot in the northwest.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine but partly cloudy in the south. It will become cloudy in the south and west in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

16°C /35°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers

14°C /33°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine

15°C /32°C

Polokwane:

Fine

13°C /32°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms

21°C /37°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

16°C /39°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

18°C /37°C

Upington:

Fine

16°C /39°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy with drizzle at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool

Wind: Moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

16°C /22°C

George:

Cloudy to partly cloudy with light evening rain

Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly

16°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy during the evening

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly

17°C /23°C

East London:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain

Wind: Light and variable at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly

19°C /24°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers

Wind: Moderate north-easterly, becoming gentle to moderate southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

23°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers

16°C /32°C

