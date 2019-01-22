Wednesday's weather: Temperatures rise in the north of SA

Very hot conditions are expected over the central interior and along the northern border of SA on Wednesday but extremely high temperatures are expected in the northern interior.
The SA Weather Service cautioned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of both the North West and the Free State.
Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Free State, the North West and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.
The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.
It will be fine and hot in
Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers. Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the Lowveld.
It will be partly cloudy in the east of
Limpopo at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot.
It will be fine and hot to very hot in the
North West. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers in places in the central and eastern parts.
It will be very hot in the west of the
Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot. But it will be warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers in places in the north and northeast.
Morning fog is expected along the coast of the
Northern Cape, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the northeast.
The
Western Cape will be cloudy along coastal areas and over the interior at first with morning drizzle over the southwest and light evening rain over the south-eastern parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the south-western parts and along the south coast, where it will be cool in places.
The
Eastern Cape will be cool in the south, with scattered showers and rain. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy with light rain in places in the south in the morning. Isolated evening showers are expected in the extreme northeast. It will be very hot in the northwest.
Morning fog is expected over the interior of
KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine but partly cloudy in the south. It will become cloudy in the south and west in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
16°C /35°C
Johannesburg:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers
14°C /33°C
Mbombela:
Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine
15°C /32°C
Polokwane:
Fine
13°C /32°C
Mahikeng:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms
21°C /37°C
Bloemfontein:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
16°C /39°C
Kimberley:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
18°C /37°C
Upington:
Fine
16°C /39°C
Cape Town:
Cloudy with drizzle at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool
Wind: Moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh in the afternoon
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
16°C /22°C
George:
Cloudy to partly cloudy with light evening rain
Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly
16°C /23°C
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy during the evening
Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly
17°C /23°C
East London:
Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain
Wind: Light and variable at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly
19°C /24°C
Durban:
Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers
Wind: Moderate north-easterly, becoming gentle to moderate southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high
23°C /29°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers
16°C /32°C
