Wednesday's weather: Temperatures start to warm across most of SA, otherwise cool

It will be a cold start to the morning, but temperatures are expected to rise during the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be fine and cool to warm in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the Northern Cape. Morning frost is expected over the south-western high ground. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool but cloudy with morning fog patches. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool to warm. It will become partly cloudy along the Wild Coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be fine and warm but cool in places over the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

