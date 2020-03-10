Wednesday's weather | Thundershowers, warm conditions expected across SA

Warm weather is expected over much of the country on Wednesday, with the South African Weather Service warning of severe thundershowers for some provinces.



Watches

KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, southern parts of the Northern Cape and central Karoo of the Western Cape can all expect severe thunderstorms.

The weather in your province:

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with isolated thunderstorms in the south from the afternoon. It will be hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy along the escarpment in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers on the Highveld from the afternoon but scattered in the south-east. It will be hot on the Lowveld.

It will be a fine and warm to hot day in Limpopo, except in the east.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

In the Northern Cape it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers except in the west but scattered in the south-east and east. Morning fog patches are expected along the coast.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Western Cape but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Table Bay, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will experience light rain in places in the morning, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers but isolated in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but strong in the west during the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in places, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, but moderate southerly in the south, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine in the north at first, otherwise partly and warm becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly from the south spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.