Wednesday's weather | Thundershowers, warm conditions expected across SA

Warm
weather is expected over much of the country on Wednesday, with the South African
Weather Service warning of severe thundershowers for some
provinces.
Watches
KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme
south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, southern parts of the Northern Cape and central
Karoo of the Western Cape can all expect severe thunderstorms.
The
weather in your province:
It will be partly cloudy and warm
in Gauteng, with
isolated thunderstorms in the south from the afternoon. It will be hot in the
north.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
Mpumalanga will be
cloudy along the escarpment in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly
cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers on the Highveld from the afternoon
but scattered in the south-east. It will be hot on the Lowveld.
It will be a fine and warm to hot
day in Limpopo, except
in the east.
In the North West, it
will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers,
except in the north-east.
The Free State will
be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but
isolated in the north.
In the Northern Cape it
will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers except in
the west but scattered in the south-east and east. Morning fog patches are
expected along the coast.
It will be partly cloudy to
cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Western Cape but
scattered in the north.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Table Bay, otherwise
fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
experience light rain in places in the morning, otherwise cloudy and cool to
warm with scattered showers but isolated in the south-west.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh south-easterly but strong in the west during the afternoon.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be warm in places, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers
and thundershowers.
The wind along the coast will be
fresh south-westerly, but moderate southerly in the south, becoming moderate to
fresh south-easterly from the south in the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal will be fine in the north
at first, otherwise partly and warm becoming cloudy in the afternoon with
isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west and
south.
The
wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh
south-westerly from the south spreading northwards.
The
expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.