Wednesday’s weather | Thunderstorms again expected in KZN, while temperatures cool down across SA

A cloudy day is expected for much of South Africa on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.



Watches

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the southern parts of Gauteng, northern parts of the Free State and central parts of the North West.

The weather in your region

A cloudy and cool day is expected in Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect a cloudy and cold day with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated on the Lowveld, where it will be cool. It will be widespread on the south-western Highveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers in the Free State but widespread in the north-east. It will be cold in the extreme north-east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise strong south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy with isolated light showers and rain along the coast in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape but cloudy with light isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment. It will be cold in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly in the late afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, morning fog is expected over the interior, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold but cool over the east throughout the day. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days