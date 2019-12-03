Wednesday’s weather | Thunderstorms again expected in KZN, while temperatures cool down across SA

A
cloudy day is expected for much of South Africa on Wednesday, according to
the South
African Weather Service.
Watches
Heavy rain leading to localised
flooding is expected over the southern parts of Gauteng, northern parts of the
Free State and central parts of the North West.
The
weather in your region
A cloudy and cool day is expected
in Gauteng,
with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south. The
expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Mpumalanga can
expect a cloudy and cold day with scattered showers and thundershowers but
isolated on the Lowveld, where it will be cool. It will be widespread on the
south-western Highveld.
Limpopo will be
cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The North West will
be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in
the east.
It will be partly cloudy to
cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers in the Free State but
widespread in the north-east. It will be cold in the extreme north-east.
The Northern Cape will
be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated
showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be strong
south-easterly.
The Western Cape will
be partly cloudy along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot
in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly
to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise strong south-easterly. The
expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.
The western part of the Eastern Cape will
be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy with isolated light showers and rain along
the coast in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh
south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy and cool conditions
are expected in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape but cloudy with light
isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment. It will be cold in places in
the south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly,
becoming moderate to fresh southerly in the late afternoon.
In KwaZulu-Natal, morning
fog is expected over the interior, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold but
cool over the east throughout the day. Scattered showers and thundershowers are
expected but isolated in the south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to
strong south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days