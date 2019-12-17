Wednesday's weather | Warm conditions continue with high fire danger warning in some provinces

A fine and warm Wednesday is expected over much of South Africa, according to the SA Weather Service, with warnings of high fire danger, high seas and strong winds in some provinces.



Warnings

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the North West and Free State as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

High seas with wave heights between 6m and 7m are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Special weather advisories

Strong winds are expected over the western interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy in the morning in Gauteng, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm but hot on the Lowveld. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected.

For Limpopo, a cloudy morning with fog patches along the escarpment is expected, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the western Bushveld.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

A partly cloudy and warm to hot day is expected for the Free State, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

A fine and warm to hot day is expected in the west of the Northern Cape, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated thundershowers. It will be cool in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming westerly to south-westerly by late morning.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm with light rain over the south-western parts and adjacent interior, otherwise, party cloudy with isolated showers

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly north of Saldanha Bay at first, otherwise, fresh to strong westerly spreading along the south coast becoming south-westerly east of Stil Baai.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

A fine, windy and hot day for the western half of the Eastern Cape is expected but partly cloudy and warm in the south, where it will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly in the morning, otherwise fresh south-westerly.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be hot in places, otherwise, fine and warm becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain from late morning but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm but hot in places over the interior becoming cloudy towards the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming moderate south to south-westerly from the south by mid-morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.