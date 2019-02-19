Wednesday's weather: Warm to hot weather for most of SA

Temperatures are expected to be warm to hot and very hot in places over the northern parts of the Northern Cape on Wednesday.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.
The temperature along the coast is expected to be warm, as provided by the South African Weather Service.
The weather in your region
Morning fog is expected on the Highveld of
Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Mpumalanga will experience morning fog patches over the Highveld and escarpment areas. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the escarpment.
Morning fog is expected over the escarpment of
Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly and warm.
The
North West is expected to be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm but hot in the west.
The
Free State is expected to be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm but hot in the west.
It is expected to be cool along the coast of the
Northern Cape, where it will be cloudy with fog at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot but very hot in places over the interior.
The
Western Cape is expected to be cloudy with fog along the west and south-coast at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior. It will be partly cloudy along the south-coast.
The
Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot but warm along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become partly cloudy along the coast in the evening. KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be fine in places in the west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Fine becoming partly cloudy
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
16°C /31°C
Johannesburg:
Fine becoming partly cloudy
15°C /29°C
Mbombela:
Partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine
16°C /30°C
Polokwane:
Partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine
15°C /29°C
Mahikeng:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
18°C /33°C
Bloemfontein:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
15°C /32°C
Kimberley:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
°C /35°C
Upington:
Fine
20°C /38°C
Cape Town:
Cloudy at first, otherwise fine
Wind: Light south to south-easterly becoming moderate to fresh from the afternoon
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
22°C /28°C
George:
Cloudy with afternoon rain
Wind: Light south-westerly at first becoming moderate southerly from the afternoon
18°C /26°C
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy
Wind: Light and variable at first, otherwise fresh to strong south westerly
19°C /26°C
East London:
Fine becoming partly cloudy
Wind: Moderate to fresh north easterly, becoming fresh to strong south westerly in the afternoon
21°C /28°C
Durban:
Fine becoming partly cloudy from late afternoon
Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
20°C /31°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Fine becoming partly cloudy from late afternoon
16°C /36°C
