Wednesday's weather: Warm to hot weather for most of SA

Temperatures are expected to be warm to hot and very hot in places over the northern parts of the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be warm, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Morning fog is expected on the Highveld of Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Mpumalanga will experience morning fog patches over the Highveld and escarpment areas. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the escarpment.

Morning fog is expected over the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly and warm.

The North West is expected to be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm but hot in the west.

The Free State is expected to be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm but hot in the west.

It is expected to be cool along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cloudy with fog at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot but very hot in places over the interior.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy with fog along the west and south-coast at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior. It will be partly cloudy along the south-coast.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot but warm along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become partly cloudy along the coast in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be fine in places in the west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine becoming partly cloudy

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

16°C /31°C

Johannesburg:

Fine becoming partly cloudy

15°C /29°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine

16°C /30°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine

15°C /29°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

18°C /33°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

15°C /32°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

°C /35°C

Upington:

Fine

20°C /38°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy at first, otherwise fine

Wind: Light south to south-easterly becoming moderate to fresh from the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

22°C /28°C

George:

Cloudy with afternoon rain

Wind: Light south-westerly at first becoming moderate southerly from the afternoon

18°C /26°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Light and variable at first, otherwise fresh to strong south westerly

19°C /26°C

East London:

Fine becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh north easterly, becoming fresh to strong south westerly in the afternoon

21°C /28°C

Durban:

Fine becoming partly cloudy from late afternoon

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

20°C /31°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Fine becoming partly cloudy from late afternoon

16°C /36°C

