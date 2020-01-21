 

Wednesday's weather | Warning of high fire conditions and watch for severe thunderstorms

2020-01-21 20:39
(iStock)

You can expect high fire conditions in the northern parts of the republic, while thunderstorms and rainy conditions are expected in the eastern interior of the Western and Eastern Cape, according to the SA Weather Service.

Warnings

High fire conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of North West and western half of the Free State. 

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern interior of the Western and Eastern Cape. 

Heavy rain is expected in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

