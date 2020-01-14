Wednesday's weather | Western Cape heatwave to persist in what will be another hot day in SA

Another hot day is expected across the country on Wednesday, with heatwaves and high fire danger conditions in some parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Special Weather Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central and eastern interior of the Northern Cape and the entire interior of the Western Cape, including the Cape Metropole, until Thursday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Bergrivier and the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape.

The Oudtshoorn Municipality's Disaster Management has advised of a total fire ban for the Greater Oudtshoorn municipal area until Friday. No controlled burnings are allowed in this week, including in refuse areas on farms, because the predicted weather conditions may lead to runaway veld fires.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment and parts of the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it is expected to be cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West is expected to be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot.

In the Free State, conditions are expected to be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot.

And in the Northern Cape, it is expected to be cloudy and warm along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places. It will become partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast is expected to be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy along the west and south coast at first with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places in the extreme west and eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong along the west coast by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with morning and evening fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and hot. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate south-easterly from late morning.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be cloudy with morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and hot, but warm in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but strong at times in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be partly cloudy at first with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise east to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

