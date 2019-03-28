 

'We'll kill you one by one', Delft gangsters tell family after relative refuses to join gang

2019-03-28 09:15

Correspondent

iStock

iStock

The family of a Delft father who was shot dead in front of his children say they're still receiving death threats, EWN reported. It is not clear from the report when this incident took place. 

EWN reports that alleged gangsters told family members that they would "all be killed one by one", reportedly after a relative refused to join a gang.

On Saturday night, another relative was reportedly killed at a braai one day before his 44th birthday.

In a separate report on the incident, an unnamed relative told EWN: "They asked his son: 'Where's your dad?' He called his dad, who was in a happy mood because we were all invited for the braai. He came to see the guys and then they argued. Another guy came to help but when he saw the gun he backed down. The three guys came and then one shot him [the dad]."

The Delft Community Policing Forum's Soeraya Davids told EWN that the family will be receiving trauma counselling, and that there's increased police visibility.

The family is reportedly living in fear.

"Sunday and Monday there was a death threat. The guys are still walking around with guns, marching up and down; the doors are closed. We don’t even want to go out. They don't care who sees them with a gun; they have no fear and somehow we're going to need protection," an unnamed relative told EWN. 

The family is reportedly engaging with police, various organisations and safety and security Mayco Member JP Smith for assistance.

Gang violence in Delt has been a problem for many years. 

In August 2016, 31 young people were killed in that month alone, mostly having been forced to join gangs, Cape Times reported.  

Last year, Times Live reported that Delft was in the top 10 worst crime areas in Cape Town.

It reported that new neighbourhood safety teams costing R25m per year were operating in Delft alone.

A total of 120 officers from departments including traffic‚ law enforcement school resource and metro police reportedly patrol the area daily.

cape town  |  gang violence  |  crime
