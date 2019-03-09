 

We're afraid to leave our homes, Lavender Hill residents tell police minister

2019-03-09 09:01

Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp

Minister of Police Bheki Cele on a walkabout of gang torn Lavender Hill on Friday. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Minister of Police Bheki Cele on a walkabout of gang torn Lavender Hill on Friday. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police Minister Bheki Cele did a walkabout of Lavender Hill on Friday morning to hear the concerns of residents, GroundUp reports.

Supported by Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, Cele had, in addition to his personal security, a number of police on foot, in vehicles and about eight police on horses accompanying him.

"I want to know why the minister is only coming now," said resident Ridwaan Abrahams.

Once the minister had left, he said it was "back to normal".

"Shooting goes on. Gangsters do what they want. Drug lords do what they want. We're living in fear. They (the police officials) are sleeping nice at night."

Abrahams has lived in Lavender Hill for 27 years. His wife, three children and four grandchildren stay with him.

Highest number of gang-related murders

"You can't send your children to the shop. You must be careful when they go to school in the morning. There is no free South Africa for us."

Abrahams said that he was not going to vote in the May elections.

The Western Cape has the highest number of gang related murders in the country. By the end of February over 40 people had been killed in gang-related violence this year in Bonteheuwel and Mitchells Plain alone.

Resident Jennifer Erasmus told Cele: "We can't go out, even in the morning. You don't know if you're going to come home alive."

Erasmus said her sons were raped and forced to join a gang. She no longer has contact with them. After talking to the minister, Erasmus was given the telephone numbers of police officials. She said she was thankful that Cele had come.

Lindsay Langeveldt said the father of her baby was accused of being a gangster, chased and gunned down after visiting his parents' home.

"But he wasn't," she said. "He was just a barber."

'We need to look at violence prevention'

"Violence is complex," says Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux, executive director of the Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture. She says it cannot be solved by policing alone.

"SAPS is merely reacting."

What needs to be addressed, she said, is the systemic, psychological, religious, cultural and structural context.

"Things like exclusion, poverty and the [legacy of the] Group Areas Act... exposure to violence at home, in the streets, at school and on TV," she said.

"All we see are these scoundrels. We don't actually go and look at what is behind this," said Van Reenen-Le Roux.

"Gang violence arises out of the need to have economic survival. It's about an alternative economy.

"Instead of simply reacting to the violence, we need to be looking at violence prevention," she said.

"How can we continue to spend these billions of rands on child safety, countering violence, and still see no tangible progress?"

After the walkabout, Cele told the media that the complaints he heard were about safety, a lack of personnel at the police base camp, and not enough street lighting. Cele said that the commissioner and he will be looking to rectify this.

He said that the provincial commissioner identified key hotspots where the anti-gang unit would be stationed for longer times. One of those areas is Lavender Hill.

Lavender Hill has long been a hotspot for gang violence. 

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town  |  gang violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prasa officials accused of corruption, including Montana, asked to make court submissions

2019-03-09 06:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 'Freedom or death' - the choices for a man wrongfully convicted of murder
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, March 8 2019-03-08 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 