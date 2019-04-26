 

‘We’re still in the dark about what’s going on’ – Pretoria woman after husband’s shock arrest in Hong Kong

2019-04-26 09:00

Jana van der Merwe

Pieter and Rhouna Bouwer. (Photo: Supplied)

Pieter and Rhouna Bouwer. (Photo: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

She doesn’t know how to tell their children where their father is, says the wife of one of the two men who’ve been held in Hong Kong for the past three weeks. 

The families of Pieter Bouwer, manager of car dealership Gys Pitzer Motors in Lindo Park, Pretoria, and Pieter Potgieter (32), owner of Sunward Motors in Pretoria, have been in crisis since April 4 when the two men were arrested at a Hong Kong bar on a charge of theft. They were in the country to support the Blitzbokke at a World Rugby Sevens Series tournament.

The two spent four days behind bars in a Hong Kong jail cell before being released on Monday April 8 on bail of 2 000 Hong Kong dollars (about R4 000) each. They made a second court appearance just before the Easter weekend.

“We’re still in the dark about what’s going on,” says Bouwer’s wife, Rhouna. “We’d hoped to get good news this week, but it didn’t work out that way.”

She says it all happened so suddenly.

ALSO READ: 'It's one big nightmare' says mom of another SA teacher detained in China

“Our children are just six and nine years old. They don’t really understand. I [told them] that Daddy’s still working there. It’s difficult for all of us. Pieter and I have been married for 13 years. It’s the first time we’ve been separated for this long.”

Gys Pitzer, Bouwer’s employer, told YOU that the situation the two families found themselves in was like something out of a thriller. Gys was part of the party of four travelling together to Hong Kong on Thursday April 4 to watch the rugby. Bouwer had won the trip in a competition at work.

Gys and the fourth friend didn’t accompany the two Pieters when they went to a nearby “disco bar” later that evening. He said from what he understood the bouncer had picked up a wallet and asked Bouwer if it was his.

Bouwer had his own wallet on him, but thought it might belong to Potgieter, so he kept the wallet with him. Meanwhile a Mr Chan, the actual owner of the wallet, was looking for it.

The bouncer told him that Bouwer had it. That’s when Bouwer was accused of trying to steal the wallet and both South Africans were arrested.

Rhouna says she can’t understand it. “It was clearly a misunderstanding. They gave the wallet back right there and then. There was nothing missing from it.”

Both men had thousands of Hong Kong dollars of their own on them, according to Gys.

Pieter and Rhouna Bouwer

Rhouna says they’re working with the South African embassy to speed up the process of bringing the men back home.

“I know my husband is coming home. It’s just a question of when. We miss him.”

She says Bouwer is handling the situation well despite the circumstances.

“He’s very strong. He’s staying positive. Our faith is strong.”

Rhouna says the only thing that keeps them going is that they can communicate with Bouwer daily.

“It keeps one going. Otherwise, I’d have given up hope long ago.”

Pieter and Rhouna Bouwer

Rhouna says she’s also in contact with Potgieter’s wife. The couple have a small son.

“They’re just as worried. We’re all supporting one another.”

Ndivhuwo Mabaya, spokesperson for the department of international relations and cooperation, earlier confirmed that two South Africans had been arrested in Hong Kong but wouldn’t give any further details.

Read more on:    hong kong
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Where must I go?' asks man as shacks demolished in Dunoon

2019-04-26 07:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among four players 2019-04-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 