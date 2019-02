A man was attacked and killed on his farm in the Lutzville area, on the West Coast, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the murder is believed to have happened around 10:45.

"According to information, police attended to the scene and upon their arrival, they found a body of a 57-year-old man with [a] stab wound to his body."

On Facebook, Afriforum's head of community safety Ian Cameron identified the man as Jaco Louw. He said he was one of their farm safety watch members.

Rwexana said no arrests had yet been made.

Billy Claasen, executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, condemned the murder.

"It is a barbaric attack on a member of the agricultural community of our beautiful region. Agriculture is the economic hub of our region and the West Coast is also one of the food baskets of the Western Cape province," he said.

"We want to convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and the agricultural community."

Anyone with more information about the murder can contact Lutzville police on 027-217-4000.