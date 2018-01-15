West Rand father and son disappear without a trace

Martin (34) and Francois Dazel (12) have been missing for more than two weeks after boarding a bus in Durban on 7 January.

“His wife is terribly traumatised,” Dessie Rechner, director of the Pink Ladies organisation, told YOU on Monday morning.

Captain Appel Ernst of Randfontein police station confirmed to YOU that the father and son have been reported missing at the police station.

They didn’t arrive at their destination in Johannesburg and their family hasn’t heard from them since.

Dessie says the Pink Ladies are following up on several leads.

Martin was last seen dressed in a maroon T-shirt, shorts with a camouflage pattern and flip-flops. He also has an extra set of clothes with him: silver coloured shorts, a denim button shirt, grey sneakers and a green cap (with “Shut up and fish” written on it). The shirt has a bleach stain on the front left.

Francois was wearing a blue, red and white striped T-shirt and blue shorts when they disappeared. He wasn’t wearing any shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Captain Ramahlalerwa of the Randfontein police station at 011-7672350/54/ or 082 412 5988.

The Pink Ladies can be contacted at 072 214 7439/083 378 4882/072 620 7704.



