Residents have blocked roads around Westbury in Johannesburg with rocks and burning tyres after a woman was shot dead on Thursday. She was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to News24 that a man was arrested late on Thursday afternoon.

Another man, who was injured in the shooting, is under police guard in hospital.

Dlamini said the man was not found in possession of a firearm, however, witnesses believe that he was involved.

He said the 45-year-old woman died on the scene after she was shot in the upper body when three men opened fire on each other in Tambokie Court.

A 10-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is still unclear if the girl is the woman's daughter.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said over 300 officers were deployed to the area on Thursday evening.

The deployment was part of operation Buya Mthetho which is active in Westbury and Coronationville.

During the operation the officers confiscated four knives, three pairs of scissors, one bolt cutter and one knuckle buster.



