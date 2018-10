Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at residents of Westbury who were throwing rocks during a protest following the murder. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

The bail application of three men arrested in connection with the murder of Heather Peterson in Westbury earlier this month was postponed in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

This was the second appearance for two of the men, who appeared in court on October 8 in connection with Peterson’s murder and the attempted murder of a minor who was with her when she was killed.

Peterson was shot dead on September 27. It is believed she was caught in the crossfire between rival drug dealers. Her death sparked protests in Westbury over drug-related violence, which spilled over into neighbouring suburbs, and sparked a broader protest movement over the circumstances of people living in areas previously classified as "coloured".

A third suspect was arrested in Krugersdorp on Sunday.

The gallery was cleared in court on Wednesday and the media were ordered not to name the suspects at this stage, due to the sensitivity of the case.

