 

Western Cape ANC to march in solidarity with Palestine

2018-04-20 05:35

Christina Pitt

(iStock)

(iStock)

The African National Congress in the Western Cape has announced its plans to march in Cape Town in solidarity with Palestine on May 15.

During a press conference on Wednesday, secretary of the ANC in the Western Cape Faiez Jacobs said that Palestinians were at the forefront of the international movement against the South African apartheid regime.

"Our freedom, which our people fought for, and some died for, was only possible because of our friends in the international community who made our struggle their struggle, who campaigned in support of us and who advocated for boycotts, divestments and sanctions against the then apartheid regime," said Jacobs.

For six weeks, starting on March 30, 2018, Palestinians participated in weekly protests along the Gaza-Israel border.

"In response, Israeli snipers started shooting at the gathering, turning the day into Bloody Friday. Israeli snipers shot dead - on that day alone - 16 Palestinians, including teenagers, and injured over 1 500 civilians including more than 150 children under the age of 16 – several now left with life altering disabilities," Jacobs explained.

Israel boycott: ANC wants to 'engage' Black Coffee, other artists on performances

The ANC of the Western Cape along with the Muslim Judicial Council and the National Coalition 4 Palestine are demanding decisive action from national government.

'Dreaming of freedom'

They are calling for the implementation of the decision to downgrade the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

The controversial announcement to downgrade the embassy immediately and unconditionally was made on the last day of the ANC's 54th elective conference last year.

US President Donald Trump has declared he will move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 15.

"Palestinians are daring to dream of freedom, we are supporting them to make that dream a reality," Jacobs said.

"As our President Cyril Ramaphosa said over the past weekend at the funeral of Mama Winnie, that her spirit 'lives on in the Palestinian teenager who refuses to stand by as he is stripped of his home, his heritage and his prospects for a peaceful, content and dignified life'."

