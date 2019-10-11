Western Cape children's commissioner: Have your say on 59 nominees

Children's rights activists, advocates and teachers are among those who have been nominated to be the Western Cape's first Commissioner for Children.

The Western Cape parliament has called on the public to submit any objections to the nominees by October 23.

A total of 59 nominations have been received.

Among them are women's and children's rights activist Lucinda Evans, who is also the founder of NGO Philisa Abafazi Bethu; Sans Souci Girls' High School principal Ruschda O' Shea, who is also the former head of Tafelsig High in Mitchells Plain and Ikamvalethu Finishing School in Langa; and the National Prosecuting Authority's advocate Lizelle Africa, the acting deputy director of the NPA's Sexual Offences and Community Affairs Unit.

Chairperson of the social development standing committee Gillion Bosman said once all the objections had been received, a shortlist would be compiled.

This would be followed by a cost-effective vetting process.

The Western Cape has established the role to ensure that the rights, needs and interests of children are upheld in terms of safety, while also helping to inform how the province meets their needs through services such as health, education, social development, sports and recreation.

Gazetted in March, the process of finding a suitable candidate has been driven independently by the provincial legislature.

To be considered for the three-year appointment, nominees have to be South African citizens, fit and proper to hold the role, and have specific knowledge, relevant professional experience, or a substantial academic record in children's issues. The person can't be an MP or work for any organ of state.

Once participation processes and interviews have been conducted, a shortlist will be submitted to Premier Alan Winde who will decide within 14 days.

View the full list of nominees here.

Objections can be sent to njamce@wcpp.gov.za or delivered to N Jamce, The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, 4th Floor, Provincial Legislature Building, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001.

Alternatively, post it to The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, attention Ms Jamce, PO Box 648, Cape Town, 8000.