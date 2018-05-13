 

Western Cape councillor will still help community despite car being torched

2018-05-13 17:01

Kaveel Singh

A councillor's car has been set alight after meeting with residents at the Italy Sportsfield. (Supplied)

A councillor's car has been set alight after meeting with residents at the Italy Sportsfield. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A DA-councillor in Cape Town whose car was torched by residents says she still wants to help her community despite the incident.

Vrygrond residents allegedly took out their frustrations on councillor Gerry Gordon after the Anti-Land Invasion unit demolished their shacks.

Gordon told News24 she was unaware of the demolition when she visited the community.

"I had seen smoke in the area. I went and followed it to see what the source was as a councillor should do. I arrived at the community recycle site and parked my car. I noticed grass and other materials from the site burning."

Gordon said she was then confronted by angry community members who were aggrieved that their homes were destroyed.

"People were then accusing me of not being helpful. I did not know anti-land invasion was there earlier. They then began burning my car."

Gordon said she then took refuge at the recycle site building.

"I could not get out of the building until police came to my rescue. The people were highly strung."

Gordon said she was traumatised but still wanted to help the community.

"We must assist the community. However, there is a way of doing things and we have to follow the proper channels."

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the area was tense but calm.

"Some elements in the community have threatened to burn any City vehicles."

Vrygrond has been fraught with unrest since April. At the beginning of May, one person was arrested and cases of attempted murder, public violence and malicious damage to property were opened after protests erupted.

On May 1 a woman had been attacked in Prince George. Police said she had heard a smashing sound and saw flames inside her car as she drove.

Protestors have also thrown stones at other vehicles and petrol bombed buildings. The sports clubhouse was also torched at Seawinds during the protests.


Read more on:    cape town  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Neilson to appoint Cape Town mayoral committee

2018-05-13 15:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA football freestyler tells of bruising preparation for Guinness World Record
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 17:46 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 15:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 