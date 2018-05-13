Western Cape councillor will still help community despite car being torched

A councillor's car has been set alight after meeting with residents at the Italy Sportsfield. (Supplied)

A DA-councillor in Cape Town whose car was torched by residents says she still wants to help her community despite the incident.

Vrygrond residents allegedly took out their frustrations on councillor Gerry Gordon after the Anti-Land Invasion unit demolished their shacks.

Gordon told News24 she was unaware of the demolition when she visited the community.

"I had seen smoke in the area. I went and followed it to see what the source was as a councillor should do. I arrived at the community recycle site and parked my car. I noticed grass and other materials from the site burning."

Gordon said she was then confronted by angry community members who were aggrieved that their homes were destroyed.

"People were then accusing me of not being helpful. I did not know anti-land invasion was there earlier. They then began burning my car."

Gordon said she then took refuge at the recycle site building.

"I could not get out of the building until police came to my rescue. The people were highly strung."

Gordon said she was traumatised but still wanted to help the community.

"We must assist the community. However, there is a way of doing things and we have to follow the proper channels."

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the area was tense but calm.

"Some elements in the community have threatened to burn any City vehicles."

Vrygrond has been fraught with unrest since April. At the beginning of May, one person was arrested and cases of attempted murder, public violence and malicious damage to property were opened after protests erupted.

On May 1 a woman had been attacked in Prince George. Police said she had heard a smashing sound and saw flames inside her car as she drove.

Protestors have also thrown stones at other vehicles and petrol bombed buildings. The sports clubhouse was also torched at Seawinds during the protests.



