 

Western Cape dam levels drop even more

2018-03-05 16:22

Jenni Evans

Voëlvlei Dam in May 2017. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Voëlvlei Dam in May 2017. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The latest average level, for dams across the Western Cape, is 20.83% - compared to 30.09% for the same time last year - MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said on Monday.

"At this stage, the water situation in our 30 municipalities is relatively stable, thanks to continued interventions as well as a concerted effort to save water by citizens and business.

"However, the agriculture sector remains a major concern for us in the provincial government. We will continue to step up and provide support to this important sector, which is bearing the brunt of the drought."

READ: Cape Town winning Day Zero battle, but City warns residents to keep saving

He said complacency in saving water coupled with another dry winter, could lead to further water constraints next summer.

"From a disaster management point of view, we are now starting to plan and prepare for next season when we may see similar water constraints, especially if we don't get the rainfall we need in this coming winter.

"We need to retain as much water in storage as possible as we go into the summer of 2018/19."

According to the latest measurements: Theewaterskloof Dam is currently at 10.7% (2017: 26.03%); Voëlvlei Dam a 15.5% (2017: 31.2%), Clanwilliam Dam at 8% (2017: 30%)and Bergrivier at 49.6% (2017: 39.2%).

The system of dams that supplies the City of Cape Town is at an average of 23.23% full, compared to last week's 23.7%.

These figures are supplied by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The City of Cape Town's recorded figure for last week was one basis point higher at 23.8% full.

In Cape Town, the maximum limit for personal consumption is 50 litres per person per day in line with Level 6B water restrictions introduced on February 1.

If the City's overall consumption is not reduced to at least 450Ml per day and dam levels reach 13.5%, a plan called Day Zero will kick in.

In terms of this plan, people will have to queue for a ration of 25 litres of water per day, to be fetched at Points of Distribution.

Day Zero is currently scheduled for July 15 this year.

Read more on:    cape town  |  drought  |  water crisis  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Constantia murder: Blood found in home and car of victim's husband

2018-03-05 15:54

Inside News24

 
/News
'My trust in this brand is completely broken' - Enterprise consumer
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, March 03 2018-03-03 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 