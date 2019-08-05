Western Cape dams more than 61% full - the best in 4 years

The frosty weather and pouring rain over the past weeks have been worth it for Western Cape residents because dam levels in the province hit a four-year high after a close shave with "Day Zero" just one year ago.

"Some major dams are already 100% full while others, like Clanwilliam Dam on the West Coast, have reported a second weekly increase of above 20% for the past week," Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said in a statement.

The total average level for dams across the province is 61.2%, the best it's been in four years.

"Two years ago, on 7 August 2017, the average dam level for the province was 28%. The Theewaterskloof Dam, at that stage, was only 22% full.

"Currently, that dam is more than three times that level at 66.5%," Bredell said. The City of Cape Town's dams are nearing 80% full.

This was evident in pictures posted on Villiersdorp Tourism's Facebook page, where the sight of the water delighted residents.

But it doesn't mean that it's safe to take a deep bath as residents across the province have been urged to continue using water sparingly.

"The resource will always be under pressure and we need to continue with the good practices we have seen," Bredell said.

Meanwhile, the situation in the rural Karoo region of the Western Cape, especially in the agricultural area, remains serious.

These are the major dam statistics: Voëlvlei dam – 79.6% full this week (2018: 59.8%, last week: 74.4%);

Bergriver Dam 100% full this week (2018: 86.5%, last week: 100%);

Theewaterskloof Dam – 66.5% full this week (2018: 42%, last week: 61.7%);

Clanwilliam Dam 91.6%. (2018: 99.2%, last week: 71.6%)

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter