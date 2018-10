Western Cape police have confirmed that a farm owner and his wife were injured on Friday during an attack on their farm near Wellington.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the incident occurred at about 22:30 on Friday while the family was having a braai.

"Five unidentified males with balaclavas, one positively armed with a firearm and the others with knives, threatened him and took him into his house where the rest of his family was," Van Wyk said.

News24 understands that the farm owner is Ludwig Uys.

Home ransacked

Uys, his wife Melanie and their children – aged 4, 8 and 10 – are believed to have been locked up in their home.



Uys and his wife were allegedly assaulted by the men and are recovering in hospital.

Van Wyk said the home was ransacked by the suspects. He said it was not known what they managed to get away with.

"The farm owner managed to get a phone which he used to call for help. It is also unknown if he hurt himself or if he was injured by the suspects," Van Wyk said.

No arrests have been made and investigations continue, according to Van Wyk.