 

Western Cape Government declares dispute with Cele over police resources

2019-04-28 21:55

Correspondent

The DA's candidate for the Western Cape premier Alan Winde. (Jan Gerber/News24)

The DA's candidate for the Western Cape premier Alan Winde. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Western Cape Government has declared a formal dispute with Minister of Police Bheki Cele, accusing him of ignoring the provinces policing needs.

In a statement on Sunday, Community safety MEC Alan Winde in the province said the formal intergovernmental dispute was declared as a result of ignoring the urgent policing needs and priorities, which was brought to his attention six months ago.

"He has failed to respond to our urgent requests, even after a follow-up letter in December, and hand delivering the letter to President Ramaphosa in person in Parliament in February," Winde said.

"The Minister of Police is obliged by the Constitution to consult and take account of the specific needs of our province when determining policy. By ignoring these needs and priorities, Minister Cele is violating the Constitution."

Winde said that the Western Cape urgently needs more police officers, adding that the ANC government has given the DA led province fewer resources to fight crime when compared to other provinces.

"Western Cape police is dramatically under resourced compared to other provinces: while one officer must protect 375 people on average nationally, in the Western Cape, the ratio is 1:509."

"The Western Cape needs urgent additional personnel to enable the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner to take steps to address gang violence and the appalling murder rate, as well as to protect learners and schools, public transport and state infrastructure such as ambulances," he added.

Winde also said that the Western Cape offered the South African Police Services R5 million to pay for police reservists to be deployed in the province as well as offered provincial government volunteers to take on administrative duties at police stations, so that more police officers are freed up to fight crime on patrol. 

"But the Minister has ignored us, and has not responded to our province’s urgent policing needs and priorities and did not respond to these offers."

"When we ask for more police officers, the ANC government looks away, and when we ask for the army to be sent in to defeat gangs, the ANC government says no. We are sick of the national government refusing to hear our cry for help."

Read more on:    saps  |  da  |  bheki cele  |  alan winde  |  cape town  |  service delivery  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The ANC wants to reclaim the Western Cape and no coalition with EFF

2019-04-28 19:26

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
HARD LUCK: No jackpot winners in Sunday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-04-28 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 