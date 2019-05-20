 

Western Cape High Court to hand down judgment in Rob Packham murder case

2019-05-20 06:50

Canny Maphanga

Rob Packham. Picture: Jaco Marais/Netwerk24/Gallo

Western Cape High Court Judge Elize Steyn is expected to hand down the judgment in Rob Packham's murder case on Monday.

The judgement was previously scheduled for May 16, 2019.

The Constantia businessman was arrested on March 1, 2018 for allegedly murdering his school administrator wife Gill in Cape Town on February 22, 2018.

Gill's charred remains were found on February 22, 2018, in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in Cape Town.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway previously presented two versions to the court on the murder of Gill.

The first version that Galloway put to him while on the stand involved an unidentified attacker who killed Gill, ostensibly in a hijacking. He at first said it was a possibility but then did not want to speculate as he simply didn't know.

The second version was that he found himself in a corner because of his affair and killed his wife - making up cover stories along the way, getting rid of evidence, and setting it up to look like a hijacking, News24 earlier reported.

Packham denied this version.

A woman who claimed to have an extramarital affair with Packham previously told the court that the businessman had expressed unhappiness about his marriage and had hoped to build a future with his mistress.

She also revealed that they were still seeing each other until the day his wife went missing.

She further indicated that she ended their relationship following his arrest in March of 2018 which "became very public".

Packham has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife and obstruction of justice.

